The cat alerts the owner to the presence of a venomous snake in the shopping bag.

If his cat hadn’t sounded an alert, an Australian man who found a deadly snake in his shopping bag would have been “none the wiser.”

Ricky Owens of South West Victoria was recently reminded that Australia is home to one of the deadliest and venomous animals known to man.

According to ABC News, Owens had left his shopping bags in his kitchen and gone outside for a couple of hours. When Owens returned, he spotted Gordon, his cat, knocking on one of the kitchen lounge chairs, hissing and scratching at something before jumping back. Owens moved the chair after being alerted by the cat’s strange behavior, but found nothing. Owens took up the shopping bags to investigate the contents later when the cat continued to scratch at them.

He told the outlet, “Me, the cat, and the snake all jumped in the air – I threw the cat outside.”

A one-foot-long tiger snake was identified as the creature. Tiger snakes are notoriously deadly, although they are not hostile, according to the University of Melbourne’s Biomedical Science Department. The snake, according to Owens, entered the house through a breach in his fly screen door and took up residence inside one of the shopping bags.

After escaping from the bag, the snake attempted to hide behind a refrigerator. Owens told the newspaper, “All I had was about six inches of [the snake’s]belly sticking out from beneath the fridge.” “I couldn’t tell which end was the tail and which was the bitey end.” He was able to get the snake out from beneath the refrigerator and throw it outside.

“Take notice if your animal is doing anything in the house that it doesn’t do on a daily basis,” Owens advised, according to ABC News. “If it hadn’t been for my cat’s antics, I wouldn’t have known.” A tiger snake venom bite, according to Prof Geoffrey Isbister of the University of Newcastle, can cause a human to collapse within 15 minutes, depending on the severity of the bite. According to The Guardian, the snake’s venom is a strong neurotoxic that can cause paralysis.

“Imagine being a small child who wants to reach inside those bags and ask, ‘What is this thing?'”

According to ABC News, Owens stated. “Anything can happen,” says the narrator.