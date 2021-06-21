The cast of Love Island 2021 and their canines

The new season of Love Island is ready to begin, and despite all of the excitement, one big mystery remains: Who of the cast members owns a dog, and what is their name?

The entire cast of Love Island has been announced ahead of the show’s 2021 season, which premieres on June 28. The contestants were publicized on the brand’s Instagram account, and the TeamDogs staff immediately went on the hunt for any cast members with dogs.

They discovered some adorable photos of the cast and their four-legged companions. These are the dogs of the Love Island 2021 competitors, ranging from Dachshunds to Labradors.

The black-and-tan daxie was brought home by the Islander in January, and she has shared cute Instagram stories of her growing up. Her hoo-mum describes her as a ‘diva’ at the age of seven months.

“I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term boyfriend was actually someone who was shorter than me,” Sharon remarked of her love life. I’m a fairly intelligent person, so I’m looking for someone who can equal that.”

We’d best hope they also enjoy sausage dogs!

Hugo has only posted 74 Instagram photographs since 2014, two of which include a cute chocolate labrador.

The 24-year-old Hampshire PE instructor posed with the dog twice in a row, once in December 2019 and again in February 2020.

Hugo didn’t say what his family pet’s name was, but he did say, “Half a box of dog biscuits later – hope everyone had a nice Christmas x.”

Hugo, who was born with a clubfoot, is the show’s first disabled candidate and has represented England PD (Physical Disability) internationally.

Self-described ‘party girl’ Shannon is a former Fife-based glamour model.

During the initial coronavirus lockdown, the sociable model, 22, shared a photo on Instagram with two adorable pugs.

Posing with one black, and one fawn pug, Shannon captioned the image: “The best lockdown company you could ask for”.

She’s said that going on Love Island is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ and she’s hoping to find someone with energy.

“I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I require,” Shannon explained. The summary comes to a close.