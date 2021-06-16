The cast of Gogglebox pay a surprise visit to a Merseyside bar.

Former Gogglebox performers paid a surprise visit to a Wirral pub, exciting the establishment’s workers and patrons.

The Woerdenweber family, popularly known as Gogglebox’s “goth” family, had tea at Heswall’s Fox & Hounds country pub and were happy to pose for a portrait.

Despite the fact that they haven’t featured on the show in a while, many of us still wish they were back on our televisions discussing the week’s television.

READ MORE: Wirral seaside towns to face new parking fees

“For all our Gogglebox fans, nice to see this great famous family dining with us and appreciating our amazing food, Bon appetite from The Woerdenweber family,” the pub on Barnston Road wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of mother Viv, father Ralf, and daughter Eve with her new fiance, Alex.

Following a difficult year, the pub’s spokeswoman told the ECHO that they were happy to see some friendly faces.

“After such a difficult year with ups and downs, it’s now lovely to be open again to welcome new and old faces – including celebrity faces,” they stated.

When pubs began offering indoor service, they were overjoyed, they said: “The prospect of not having to grab your pint and dash to the next shelter at the drop of a hat appealed to me greatly.

“It would also be a great change for our workers to not have to wear their coats when serving.

They went on to say that they were just glad to go back to doing what they do best: “Amazing food, great beer in a small Wirral corner.”

The Woerdenweber family has remained in Wirral since leaving Gogglebox; Ralf works for Bosch, Viv owns “Twilight,” a boutique in Birkenhead that sells all things “goth,” and Eve owns “Pretty Inked,” a tattoo parlor in Birkenhead.

The family had also gone on the show with Eve’s then-boyfriend Jay, who was dubbed “silent Jay” because he rarely talked.

Eve began dating Alex after they broke up, and the two married last year. The summary comes to a close.