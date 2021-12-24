The cast of BBC’s Around the World in 80 Days, the number of episodes, and the start date and hour are all listed here.

Around the World in 80 Days, a new BBC drama, will premiere on Boxing Day.

David Tennant plays the intrepid explorer Phileas Fogg, Ibrahim Koma plays the mercurial Passepartout, and Leonie Benesch plays teenage journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue in the epic Jules Verne adaption, which will screen on BBC One and iPlayer.

Following an absurd wager, Fogg and his servant, Passepartout, embark on the fabled voyage of circumnavigating the world in just 80 days. They are soon joined by ambitious journalist Abigail Fix, who jumps at the chance to cover this incredible story.

Izzi Warner’s birthday update on Gogglebox has followers clamoring for more information.

The series was adapted by a group of acclaimed writers led by Ashley Pharoah (Life On Mars, Ashes To Ashes, The Living And The Dead) and Caleb Ranson (Child Of Mine, Heartless), with filming taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, and Romania.

Who is in 80 Days Around the World?

David Tennant portrays Phileas Fogg.

Passepartout is played by Ibrahim Koma.

Abigail Fix is played by Leonie Benesch.

What is the total number of episodes of Around the World in 80 Days?

Around the World in 80 Days is divided into eight episodes.

Episode 1 airs at 5.50 p.m. on December 26.

Episode two airs at 6.40 p.m. on December 26.

Episode three airs at 6.20 p.m. on January 2nd.

Episode 4 airs on January 2 at 7.10 p.m.

Episode 5 airs at 6.10 p.m. on January 9th.

The times for episodes 6, 7, and 8 have yet to be announced.

When does Around the World in 80 Days begin?

The first two episodes will premiere on BBC One at 5.50 p.m. on Boxing Day.