The case of the Arthur Labinjo-Hughes assassins has been referred to the Court of Appeal.

Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, said the penalties given to Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were too light and should be reconsidered.

Emma Tustin, 32, was found guilty of the murder of her six-year-old stepson, Arthur, and Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter. Both criminals were also found guilty of cruelty to children.

Parents convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy who screamed out for love and food.

Tragically, while under the care of his father’s “evil” spouse, young Arthur suffered an irreversible brain injury.

She was found guilty of murdering Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull on June 16, 2020, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 29 years on December 3 at Coventry Crown Court.

Arthur died the next day in hospital, his body covered in 130 bruises.

The young youngster was routinely subjected to physical aggression and ill-treatment, as well as deprivation of water and salt poisoning.

“Manipulative” and “calculating” are two words that come to mind. After an eight-week trial, Tustin was unanimously convicted, with the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, 29, found guilty of manslaughter after supporting the crime.

Hughes’ “infatuation” with Tustin “obliterated” any love he had for his son, according to sentencing judge Mr Justice Mark Wall QC, who sentenced him to 21 years in prison.

“This is a really unpleasant and unsettling matter, involving a plainly vulnerable young kid,” Ms Braverman said in referring the case to the Court of Appeal.

She said, ” “Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes exploited their positions of trust and exposed an innocent child to ongoing emotional and physical abuse, which they were supposed to safeguard.

“I understand how upsetting this case has been for the public, but it is my job to determine whether a sentence looks to be too mild in light of the evidence.

“I have carefully reviewed the facts of this case and have chosen to appeal the penalties because I believe they are excessively light.”

