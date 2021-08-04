The case of Louise Woodward will be explored in a Channel 4 program.

On Channel 4, a three-part program will review the story of Cheshire nanny Louise Woodward.

Following the death of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen, Louise Woodward was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

In 1997, 19-year-old Louise from Elton was charged with murdering eight-month-old Matthew while working as a nanny in Massachusetts, shocking the globe.

The case touched a chord on both sides of the Atlantic, and now Channel 4 has commissioned production company Naked to create a three-part series called Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim? that will look at the murder charge, trial, and appeal in a new light.

The Met Office has issued a fresh prognosis for the August heatwave, which is dismal.

Woodward faced an all-or-nothing trial in the tragic case, with no charge lower than second-degree murder being considered.

After being presented with evidence of symptoms similar to Shaken Baby Syndrome, the jury returned a guilty judgement in the divisive case.

On opposing sides of the debate, there were justice protest marches in both the UK and the US.

Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim? has unprecedented access to both defense and prosecution lawyers, police, paramedics, and journalists. will examine the contentious case, the trial, and the outcome, which saw the judge overturn the jury’s verdict, downgrading Louise’s murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter, and releasing her from prison.

“The media frenzy around this event means it has remained in the public mind for over 20 years,” said Fatima Salaria, Managing Director of Naked.

“With the chance to look back with fresh eyes and exclusive access to both sides of the tale, this documentary provides a fresh perspective on the case.”

“With privileged access to some of those close to the case, this three-part documentary boxset offers interesting insights into a trial that captured the public’s attention on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Daniel Fromm, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment.