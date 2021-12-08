The case of Emmett Till has been closed, but the Justice Department is still looking into up to 20 civil rights-era deaths.

Although the Department of Justice has concluded its reopened probe into Emmett Till’s decades-old murder, investigators are still investigating up to 20 other civil rights-era “cold cases.”

After a major figure was mentioned in a 2017 book stating she lied when she said the Black youngster whistled at her and made sexual advances, an accusation that led to his horrible murder, the DOJ reopened the Till case. Carolyn Donham, who is in her 80s, was found not guilty of lying in her accusation, and no further charges were filed in connection with his death.

According to the Department of Justice’s most recent report to Congress, the other civil rights-era cases still under investigation include the 1970 police killings of six Black men in Augusta, Georgia. When riots broke out in Augusta, Georgia, the so-called “Augusta Six”—John Bennett, Sammie L. McCullough, Charlie Mack Murphy, James Stokes, Mack Wilson, and William Wright Jr.—were killed. They were protesting the death of a Black adolescent who had been beaten to death in the county jail.

“With the Justice Department’s imprimatur, even a declaration that the killings were wrongful would be helpful, even if no prosecutions are brought.” “I believe it would be very beneficial to the community,” said John Hayes, a member of the 1970 Augusta Riot Observance Committee, which was founded to educate the public about the incident.

The Department of Justice is also looking into the murders of seven Black men who were slain during student protests in the late 1960s and early 1970s in South Carolina, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Cases involving seven more killings, one of which included a Pennsylvania child, are also being probed, according to the DOJ study.

Suspects in some of these homicides had already been tried and acquitted, making prosecution on the same charges nearly hard. In the pursuit of justice in decades-old cases, fading memories, misplaced evidence, and the death of possible witnesses nearly invariably pose challenges.

The Justice Department's Cold Case Initiative began in 2006 and was codified the following year by a statute named after Till, whose assassination came to symbolize the intensity and savagery of racial hatred in the Jim Crow South. It was originally established to look at previous unsolved civil rights cases, but it was later enlarged to encompass more recent instances.