The case of a photographer who refused to photograph same-sex couples was dismissed in a New York court.

After arguing that she should have the right to refuse services to same-sex couples, a photographer’s lawsuit was dismissed in federal court in New York on Monday.

Emilee Carpenter, a wedding photographer, filed a complaint against the state of New York in April, claiming that she was forced to provide services for same-sex weddings despite her religious views.

New York state “shouldn’t be permitted to silence or punish me for living out my convictions,” she wrote in her case.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. issued his decision in the case on Monday, denying her motion.

Carpenter claimed that her Christian views influence her daily life, including her photography, and that she would only take on projects that “portray the subject[s]or content of the photograph in a positive, appealing, and uplifting manner.”

Carpenter feels marriage is a “gift from God” that should be appreciated and honored, but she only wants to photograph couples who “positively reflect the couple, their wedding [or engagement], and God’s purpose for marriage,” according to the petition.

Carpenter declined to respond to at least seven requests from same-sex couples, while knowing that discrimination based on race, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression is banned under New York’s public accommodation legislation, according to court records.

Carpenter’s complaint was dismissed for failing to identify a claim of relief, not for requiring her to shoot same-sex weddings. The Alliance for Defending Freedom, which represents Carpenter, disagreed with the court’s decision on Wednesday, claiming that it was based on “Orwellian” logic.

Carpenter’s case was heard by the United States Supreme Court, and Carpenter’s decision was appealed.

In a statement, ADF Senior Counsel Jonathan Scruggs said, “The court’s ruling goes down a hazardous path of the government requiring artists to utter words that contradict their religious beliefs—or imposing high fines, destroying their enterprises, or placing them in jail.”

In 2019, a Colorado wedding videographer reportedly declined to work with a same-sex couple for their wedding.

According to KMGH-TV, a same-sex couple claimed that when they contacted MediaMansion to film their wedding, they were turned down due to “personal religious convictions.”

Anna Suhyda and her fiancée, according to Amanda Broadway, who was contacted by Suhyda. This is a condensed version of the information.