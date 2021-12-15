The case against ex-Everton board member Sarvar Ismailov has been dropped in court.

Ismailov was scheduled to appear in court this morning at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where he was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Ismailov, who left the Blues last month for “personal and health” reasons, had appeared at a hearing in late November via video link.

However, it was announced in court this morning that the Crown Prosecution Service would not pursue the case any further.

The CPS has been approached by The Washington Newsday for more information, and Ismailov has been asked if he wishes to respond.

Ismailov joined the Blues in 2019 and quickly rose through the ranks to become the club’s Sporting and Commercial Director for the Women’s squad.

He was named to Everton’s board of directors in July, but resigned in November.