The case against a childcare worker accused of sexually abusing a kid has been withdrawn.

After the alleged incident at Kids Planet Nursery on the intersection of Heathfield Road and Woolton Road in Wavertree, the 38-year-old was arrested and placed on police bail in March on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

Merseyside Police began an investigation when the child involved made a remark that sparked suspicions.

However, the force has now verified that the inquiry is over and that no charges have been filed.

“I can confirm that the case has been closed and no further action has been taken following police enquiries into the accusation of child sexual assault,” a spokesman said.

Kids Planet also issued a letter to parents informing them that the investigation had been closed and that the individual had left the company.

“Merseyside Police undertook a thorough investigation and concluded that a complaint made by a youngster was found to be baseless. As a result, the police have completed their investigation and no charges will be taken against the individual concerned,” the letter added.

“We also did our own thorough investigation to see if the individual had acted in a damaging or criminal manner, or posed any risk to children, and we concluded that this was not the case.

“However, the worker in question will be departing our company with no blemish on their character or reputation.

“We want to reassure you that we always take comments made by youngsters seriously and will properly investigate.”

After Ofsted suspended the nursery’s registration on March 22, it was forced to close for many weeks.

However, it was allowed to reopen after a regulatory visit on May 6 and 7 by Ofsted, which determined that “the provider took sufficient steps to deal with the matter” and that “we are now confident there is no longer a risk to children.”

In June, the nursery was given a complete inspection and received a ‘Good’ rating in all areas, with inspectors stating that “safety arrangements are effective.”