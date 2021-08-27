The Caribbean Tropical Depression is expected to be the first major hurricane to strike the United States this year.

Forecasters say a tropical depression formed Thursday in the Caribbean and might become a major hurricane by the time it hits the United States, the first of the year.

As it reaches the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, Tropical Depression Nine is likely to intensify into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. It also stated that the storm’s chances of becoming a major hurricane are predicted to be favorable.

“Odds are we’ll have a storm in the Gulf of Mexico by the time we get out of this weekend,” AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said on Wednesday.

From Thursday through Friday, the National Hurricane Center predicts severe rain and floods in parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center warned on social media that “dangerous consequences from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall are probable Sunday and Monday along areas of the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk near the coast of Louisiana.”

While complete details of the storm’s impact remain unknown due to its recent formation, NOAA advised residents in the vulnerable areas to create hurricane plans to protect their safety.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings following the creation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression was about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southeast of Grand Cayman late Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

The depression is moving northwest at 13 mph (21 kph), and when it crosses over the Cayman Islands on Thursday night, it is anticipated to become a tropical storm. When it reaches western Cuba and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, it might be a hurricane, and by the time it reaches the northern United States Gulf Coast on Sunday, it could be a major hurricane, according to the weather agency. By early Sunday, the central Gulf Coast of the United States should get rain from the depression.

