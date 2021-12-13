The care home was shuttered with a “sad heart” because the owners said it was not financially sustainable.

A care home in Liverpool has closed because its owners couldn’t afford to keep it running.

According to provider Sanctuary Care, the decision to close Arundel Park Residential & Nursing Home on Sefton Park Road was made with a “sad heart.”

The care facility was registered with its current provider in July 2020, however the Care Quality Commission (CQC) did not check it after that date.

As the man departed the city center venue, a woman screamed, “Your face has been sliced!”

However, the care facility was classified as ‘good’ in its most recent inspection, which took place in August 2019 under the former provider Sanctuary Care (Wellcare) Limited, the second best of the four possible CQC ratings.

“We made the choice to close Arundel Park with a sad heart,” Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, group director of Sanctuary Care, said of the closing.

“Unfortunately, it was simply not financially feasible for us to continue operating this facility while delivering the high-quality care that we believe all of our residents deserve.”

“We worked with our residents and their families to find a new care home for them,” Ms Clarke-Kuehn said, “which for many of them was our neighboring facilities Willow Gardens in Bootle or Prince Alfred in Liverpool.”

“Making sure our residents are happy and established in their new homes has always been and will continue to be our top priority.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council confirmed that the care home’s officials announced its closure last month and that all of its residents have been moved.

“In Liverpool’s care home market, there is now capacity, and we were able to find the proper placement for all residents,” they continued.