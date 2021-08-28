The care home that was damaged by fire and where a person died will close next month.

After a year of scandal, including the death of a resident who choked on an incontinence pad, a struggling care home will be closed.

Vancouver House in Netherley will close at the end of the month, leaving its vulnerable inhabitants without a place to live.

The Priory Group, which owns the facility, said it closed it due to “serious staffing constraints.” The center serves persons with severe learning disabilities or mental health issues.

Although employees at Vancouver House have described a picture of pandemonium in recent weeks, the management says the closure is due to “safety considerations.”

Priory Group hopes to complete the closure by the end of September, according to a meeting held on Wednesday.

“The support employees are amazing, they treat the residents like their own family,” one staff member told The Washington Newsday the day before the shutdown was announced.

“However, the facility is in such bad shape, and the staffing levels are absurd. The managers come and go every few weeks, and we have a lot of agency employees.

“It isn’t safe; employees are being assaulted to the point of scarring and hospital trips; I’ll be honest, the place needs to be shut down.”

Staff at Vancouver House were fired for verbally abusing a vulnerable resident in 2020, leading to many investigations and the death of a severely challenged man on December 27.

Matthew Dale was discovered dead in a communal area at 11 p.m. after choking on an adult incontinence pad.

An investigation into Mr Dale’s death is scheduled for later this year, but a former manager at the facility previously told The Washington Newsday that two whistleblowers attempted to express concerns about Mr Dale’s treatment in the weeks leading up to his death.

The closure notice appears to have caught regulators and commissioners off guard, arriving just days after a Care Quality Commission examination (CQC).

The presence of inspectors this week, according to the whistleblower, prompted fear at the “run down” home, where they said managers “begged” some employees to work double shifts.

