The car used in the attempted murder of a police officer has been located.

Police have tracked down a car that was used in an attempted murder at a police station, leaving her critically injured.

When the incident occurred at about 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the uniformed officer, a 28-year-old woman, and a uniformed colleague were in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

They were on their way to assist colleagues with an investigation when one of them was deliberately driven at by a blue Ford Focus.

The 28-year-old constable was struck by the automobile and suffered critical leg injuries. He is currently being treated at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock.

This was a highly serious incident that necessitated surgery for the sufferer.

The driver fled the scene, and the Ford Focus, with the licence plate EJ62 YFL, was discovered at the rear of Baidland Avenue in nearby Dalry at around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is thought to have fled the scene in a dark saloon vehicle, is still being sought by police, according to police.

“This was an extremely serious event that required surgery for the victim, and we are continuing to provide assistance to the officer, her family, and colleagues,” said Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch of Saltcoats CID.

“While we were able to track down the car involved, it is still vital that anyone with information that could assist us in identifying and apprehending the culprit come forward.

“Any road users who were in the vicinity in the early hours of Tuesday morning who may have observed the Ford Focus or a black saloon vehicle going at high speeds are urged to contact us.

“Any motorists with dashcams who were passing through at the time should check their footage to see if they captured either of these vehicles or anything else of interest.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Police Scotland on 101, mentioning incident 0217 of June 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where their identity will be kept anonymous.