The car that was stranded in the Niagara River and led to the rescue comes loose and crashes into the Falls.

The car that was trapped near the edge of the American Falls, one of the Niagara Falls cascades, and was forced into the water, prompting a Coast Guard helicopter rescue effort, plunged over the falls sometime this weekend and is now submerged.

The car was last seen Saturday night as the wind and waves were rising up, and it could not be seen above or below the falls by daylight Sunday, when the water had receded, according to New York State Park Police.

Visitors to Niagara Falls saw the car in the water near a pedestrian bridge last Wednesday, and it became stuck on rocks approximately 150 feet from the edge of the falls.

A Coast Guard helicopter was flown in from Michigan on a training assignment, and a swimmer was lowered roughly 80 feet from the aircraft to the car’s roof. Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea entered through the passenger door and signaled to be taken out of the car two minutes later.

Duryea was reunited with a woman in her late sixties who had died before the Coast Guard could reach her vehicle.

The cause of death for the woman who authorities say lived in the area has not been released, and she has not been identified publicly. The car seems to have been deliberately driven into the river, according to police, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they were evaluating ways to securely remove the car from the river before the storm that brought severe winds and rising water levels that may have dislodged it.

The car appeared to be around 30 to 40 feet from the edge of the cliff. The automobile is no longer visible above the falls, according to photos provided on Twitter by local news account Niagara Action comparing the river on Saturday and Sunday.

In the mist and boulders at the foot of the falls, the automobile was not visible.

Authorities stated, “However, State Parks will continue to watch any debris or visual damage.” “If we make visual contact with the car, we’ll examine removal.” This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.