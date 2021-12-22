The car of a woman was hit by a driver who’swerved between lanes’ and then drove away.

The car of a young woman was damaged in an early morning collision, and the other motorist fled the scene.

Last Thursday, just before 6 a.m., Charl Byrne was traveling to work at a Pure Gym in Wirral to train a customer (December 16).

She spotted a car in front of her “swerving between lanes” as she exited the M53 onto the roundabout near B&Q in Bidston and told herself to be cautious.

“I honestly yelled out loud to myself, ‘choose a lane buddy,'” Charl told The Washington Newsday. Three or four times, he swerved.” The car drove into the right lane of the roundabout as she went into the left to turn into the Junction One Retail Park, according to the 23-year-old from Rock Ferry.

Charl claimed the vehicle “smacked directly into the back right hand side” of her car as she turned the corner of the roundabout.

She stated she quickly switched off her engine and walked over to the driver, who she claimed refused to get out of his car or lower his window until she motioned him to.

“He didn’t talk to me, he continued looking straight with his hands in his lap,” the self-employed personal trainer stated.

“His hands trembled.”

“Then I asked, ‘What are you up to?’ You’ve just hit me because you’re swerving in between lanes.’

“I went to inspect the damage to my automobile before returning to him […] A number of automobiles were stalled behind us at the time, so I motioned for them to assist me.” Charl claimed the man acted in a way that made her doubt his competence to drive at the time, and she challenged him about it, but he merely denied being irresponsible.

Someone eventually approached the stalled automobiles on the road and inquired whether the young woman any assistance, but Charl claims the driver took advantage of the opportunity to speed away towards Birkenhead North.

“The person that came out to aid was really an off-duty cop who followed me to the retail park and counseled me on what to do,” Charl explained. “This is the second automobile.””

