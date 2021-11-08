The car of a Florida grandmother was struck by a train that was running for the first time in 18 months.

A Brightline commuter train in Florida collided with a car carrying a mother and her grandchild on its first day of service since the outbreak, but the couple escaped major injury.

The 71-year-old mother had several fractured bones, but the 1-year-old infant did not receive any significant injuries, according to Pompano Beach, Florida Fire and Rescue spokesperson Sandra King. They are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and are expected to fully recover.

According to King, the woman, whose identity has not been released, attempted to cross the train tracks by turning right. As the train neared, she was believed to be attempting to drive off the tracks, but was unable to do so before the impact. After the incident, witnesses raced to get the grandmother and her grandchild out of the car, including a Broward County Transit bus driver and a retired firefighter who was on board the train.

King told reporters, “Obviously, it was just visually horrific.” “The car is in a bad way.” The train was traveling south from West Palm Beach to the Brightline stop in Fort Lauderdale. Several company officials were on board, including firm President Patrick Goddard.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brightline halted operations in March 2020. The train was on its way to a celebration of Brightline’s return to service.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The train runs through some of Florida’s most densely populated communities at speeds of up to 79 mph (127 kph).

The private company started operating between West Palm Beach and Miami in 2017.

Brightline has continued to lay track for its planned expansion from South Florida to Orlando and its theme parks during the outage. In late 2022 or early 2023, that route is expected to open.

After that, Brightline intends to build a line between Orlando and Tampa, as well as a route connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

According to the local news station Local 10, the train carried at least 53 passengers. The day of the incident, hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach had just begun. All Brightline personnel will be properly vaccinated against COVID-19, according to company officials. Furthermore,. This is a condensed version of the information.