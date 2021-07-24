The car fire in Netherton was a ‘deliberate arson act,’ according to police.

A automobile fire in Netherton is thought to have been set on purpose.

On Tuesday, July 20, just before midnight, an automobile burst into flames on Harrops Croft, Netherton, and the fire moved from the vehicle to a nearby house.

A man deliberately set fire to the car at 11.45 p.m., according to police, before fleeing the scene.

A unexpected surge trapped pals swimming, resulting in tragedy ‘within minutes.’

Two fire engines arrived just after midnight on Wednesday and put out the fire without injuring anyone.

“It wasn’t pleasant obviously with having little children,” one witness told The Washington Newsday. It was a frightening event. “All I can say is that I hope everyone involved is okay.”

Any information about the fire is now being sought by police.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this event, but deliberately lighting fire to a car is highly dangerous, and will have caused panic not only to the car’s owner, but also to the car’s neighbors,” said Inspector Scott Crighton.

“Please contact us if you were in the area of Harrops Croft just before 11.45pm on Monday and spotted anyone acting suspiciously. Please contact us if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with the investigation so we can take action and find the individual guilty.

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, rest assured that we will take action on your information.”

Anyone in the area with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage can contact us using the reference 21000506733 on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.