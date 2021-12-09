The ‘car crash’ Good Morning Britain interview with Sajid Javid has stunned viewers.

Following his interview on today’s broadcast of Good Morning Britain, Sajid Javid came under fire.

Susanna Reid and Adil Ray grilled the Health Secretary over the alleged Tory Christmas party hosted last year while London was under Tier 2 restrictions.

The broadcasters enquired as to why a government official failed to appear on yesterday’s show, and Mr Javid stated that he was “mad” after seeing tape leaked to ITV news of senior aides joking about supposed lockdown rule breaches.

Following the video, Allegra Stratton resigned, and the Health Secretary stated an investigation is underway to see if any rules were broken.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will lead the probe, but Mr Javid was unable to confirm whether Mr Case was present at the alleged incident.

“I have no idea,” he admitted. At the time, I wasn’t even in government, let alone in Downing Street.

“I am aware that the Cabinet Secretary is a serious and professional person.” He’s the country’s top civil servant, and I believe he’s the ideal person to look into this.” Susanna was taken aback by Mr Javid’s remarks, but he refused to be dragged on the subject, insisting that first and foremost, it must be determined whether a party took place.

“It’s not the kind of information I’d have,” he added.

“All I care about is getting the facts straight, which we’ll know after this investigation is through.”

Viewers of Good Morning Britain slammed Mr Javid’s response on Twitter in a deluge of comments.

“Another vehicle collision for Sajid Javid on @GMB,” Sam tweeted. He is unsure whether the person investigating the #downingstreetparty was there at the event, but he is confident that the person investigating the event, which he may or may not have attended, is a professional.” “That’s amazing!!” Ken added. Sajid Javid was disturbed by the video’s “content,” but he still doesn’t believe there was a party!!! UNBELIEVABLE!” Tony continued, ” “Perhaps a good place to start would be for Case to produce indisputable proof of where he was on the nights in issue.” “So Javid doesn’t know if,” Claudia wrote. “The summary comes to an end.”