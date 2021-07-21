The car catches fire and spreads quickly to a nearby residence.

Last night in Netherton, a car erupted into flames, extending to an addition of an adjacent house.

On Tuesday, July 21, just before midnight, the automobile was reported to have caught fire on Harrops Croft.

Two fire engines were dispatched to put out the fire, which had spread swiftly from the automobile to the house.

“It wasn’t pleasant obviously with having little children,” one witness told The Washington Newsday. It was a frightening event. “All I can say is that I hope everyone involved is okay.”

“Crews were on scene just after midnight on Wednesday, July 21,” Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service stated.

“Two engines were present. When firemen arrived, they discovered a car on fire that had spread to a property addition. When MFRS came, everyone had already left the premises.

“Firefighters extinguished the automobile fire and handled the fire in the ground floor expansion using a high-pressure hose reel jet.

“There were no casualties, but the fire seriously damaged the automobile, as well as guttering, wooden fence panels, and a shed and its contents on the site. At 1.47 a.m., the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) left the scene, and the matter was turned over to Merseyside Police.”