The captains of the Ryder Cup have confirmed their attendance at the PGA Senior Championships in Formby.

And McGinley anticipates an electrifying atmosphere as spectators are let into the historic course to see some of the sport’s most famous personalities in play.

Woosnam and McGinley, who both led Team Europe to remarkable Ryder Cup victories, will compete in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Formby Golf Club from July 29 to August 1.

McGinley, who has a perfect Ryder Cup record as a player and captained Team Europe to a 16.5–11.5 victory over Team USA at Gleneagles in 2014, said: “I’m definitely looking forward to returning to the Seniors. It’s the Legends Tour’s premier tournament, and I’m really looking forward to travelling up to Formby.

“It’s fantastic to be able to play in front of a crowd again. They’re so enthusiastic about golf in that region of the nation, and I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic all week, which will really help us players.”

Woosnam captained Team Europe to a dominating 18.5 – 9.5 victory at the K Club in 2006, capping off an incredible Ryder Cup career that comprised eight appearances and four victories as a player.

In a spectacular 45-year career, the 1991 Masters Champion has 52 professional wins to his credit “This tournament is typically one of the highlights of the year, and I am excited to compete in the Tour’s marquee event once more.

“I have never played at Formby, but it is located in a region of the world known for links golf, so I am confident it will be a true test for all of us.

“Hopefully, we will be blessed with beautiful weather, and spectators will be able to enjoy a thrilling week of golf.”

McGinley, an Irishman, was a Woosnam player in 2006.

In 2019, the four-time European Tour champion tied for ninth place in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, and he is looking forward to playing in front of a live audience on Merseyside.

