The captain of a Liverpool ship sailed 350 passengers to their deaths.

The ill-fated voyage of a merchant ship from Liverpool claimed the lives of almost 350 people, including children.

On September 9, 1853, the Annie Jane, a migrant ship, set sail for Quebec, Canada.

After strong gales wrecked the mast, the skipper, William Mason of Liverpool, had already turned the battered ship back into port.

Mason re-entered the sea with 450 passengers and crew onboard after the repairs were finished, determined to complete the journey to the New World.

The majority of the emigrants were Scots, but there were also Irish, French, and Germans on board.

The ship was immediately battered by bad weather, with the topmasts and lower mastheads being blown away by a strong gale.

The crew was able to perform repairs at sea, but the scared passengers pleaded with Mason to return.

He steered the ship back to Liverpool, but as darkness struck, he turned the Annie Jane around and set sail for Canada once more.

The skipper is said to have yelled “To Quebec or the bottom!” as the passengers gathered him the next day, before threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to take control of his ship.

The ship was attacked by a final, destructive storm on the night of September 28 off the coast of Barra Island in the Hebrides.

The Annie Jane hit rocks as Mason sought to guide it towards calmer seas.

On Friday, October 14, 1853, the Dundee, Perth, and Cupar Advertiser published a detailed account of the incident.

The following is an excerpt from the account: “On the morning of the 29th, between 12 and 1 a.m., the ship hit the ground with a terrifying concussion. The vast majority of the passengers, including all women and children, were asleep in their berths when the ship struck, but they were startled awake.

“Many went on deck naked; spouses clung to their husbands, and children clung to both, some quiet from fright, others crying ‘Is there no hope?'”

The passengers are described as fleeing to the lifeboats, but they have either been destroyed or have been pinned down and secured.

“…Within,” it continues.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”