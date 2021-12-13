The Capitol Rioters’ Social Media Posts Come Into Play During Sentencings. ‘I Had Fun hahaha’

The social media posts of many participants in the January 6 Capitol insurgency may come back to haunt them.

As numerous tweets have expressed incriminating behavior in the aftermath of the riots, social media has played a big role in sentencing participants. Russell Peterson, a participant, is an example of social media’s power in these sentencings. U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud Peterson’s Facebook posts from the days leading up to and following the insurgency during his sentencing. He added “Overall I had fun lol” in one critical post, which resulted to his sentencing of 30 days in prison.

“The ‘lol’ stayed in my craw because, as I hope you’ve come to realize, nothing about January 6th was humorous,” Jackson added, adding that she found it difficult to forgive him. “No one laughed while they were trapped in a room for hours, hiding under a table.” Stop the Steal, for example, has a history of exploiting social media to spread angry speech and false information. Many of the protests held on January 6 were also coordinated by online groups, whose members live-streamed the rioting. The FBI was able to identify some of the insurgents through social media postings, with at least 28 of those indicted having incriminating internet profiles.

Of course, social media posts aren’t the only factor affecting the sentences of the 700 people accused with insurgency. The extent to which the defendant harmed property or erased evidence of their involvement can also be utilized to determine how insurgents should be punished. The amount of time they spent within the United States Capitol and the sincerity with which they expressed regret are also important determining criteria.

Prosecutors requested that Dona Sue Bissey, the owner of an Indiana hair salon, be given probation, but Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced her to two weeks in jail for her role in the disturbance. Bisssey shared a screenshot of a tweet that stated, "This is the First Time the US Capitol has Been Breached Since It Was Attacked by the British in 1814," according to the judge. "Ms. Bissey did not feel guilt or regret for what she had done when she went home," Chutkan stated. "She's congratulating herself and boasting about her participation."