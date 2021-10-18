The Capitol rioter who tased Officer Fanone claims he acted on Trump’s behalf.

During the incident at the United States Capitol on January 6, a man accused of tasing Washington, D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone may allege in court that he was acting “on behalf of” former President Donald Trump.

According to court documents obtained by Law & Crime on Friday, lawyers for defendant Daniel Rodriguez stated that their client “may” seek to use the “public authority defense.” “The Executive Branch” is listed as “the law enforcement agency or federal intelligence agency engaged” in a mandatory legal notice, and Trump is listed as “the agency member on whose behalf the defendant claims to have acted.” “The essence of the public authority argument is that convicting someone who acted on the orders of a government official violates due process,” the lawyers said, adding that the defense tactic may not be used despite the notification being filed “out of an abundance of caution.” On Friday, a motion to dismiss Rodriguez’s alleged confession, which was contained in a 195-page transcript of an FBI interrogation, was also submitted. Rodriguez’s lawyers claimed that he was not properly informed of his rights before consenting to participate in the lengthy interview.

In the alleged confession, Rodriguez acknowledged to tasing Fanone during the disturbance while asserting that he “wasn’t trying to kill him.” He also called himself “dumb” and attributed pro-Trump conspiracy theorist and Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones with inspiring him to “fight” for the former president physically.

Rodriguez allegedly stated, “I was listening to InfoWars and I was growing patriotic.” “In 2015, I was already a fan of InfoWars and Alex Jones, who is now a Trump supporter. And I’m like, “All right, guy,” and I’m like, “All right, man.” That’s it. I’m going to—this is—this is something I’m going to fight for. This is something I’m going to do—something I want to do.” After allegedly being attacked by Rodriguez and other Trump supporters in an attempt to interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, Fanone suffered a heart attack, a severe brain injury, and a concussion. Post-traumatic stress disorder was eventually identified.

Hundreds of people have been charged for taking part in the incident at the Capitol. Rodriguez would pretend to be acting on Trump’s behalf if he chose to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.