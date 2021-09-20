The ‘Cannibal’ who castrated a man at a cabin in the woods has been imprisoned.

A guy was convicted for performing an illegal castration on a volunteer at an Oklahoma cabin and storing the removed body parts in a freezer.

Bob Lee Allen, 54, pled no contest to five counts and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, according to The Oklahoman. He was awarded credit for the time he had spent in the military.

Allen pled no contest to conspiring to perform unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license, and attempting to distribute a psychoactive mushroom, according to the source.

Allen pled no contest to a misdemeanor drug charge and another misdemeanor drug charge for failing to dispose of the removed testicles in LeFlore County District Court, according to the report.

According to the newspaper, he decided that pleading guilty was the best option because “a jury might convict me.”

After Allen’s husband, Thomas Evans Gates III, 43, consented to testify against him, the decision was made. According to The Oklahoman, Gates assisted Allen in the unlawful castration.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three felony counts in exchange for Gates’ testimony, so he pled guilty to three misdemeanors on August 4.

The victim, then 28, was brought to a hospital in McAlester, Oklahoma, in October 2020, and informed medical professionals that his testicles had been removed.

The victim had flown from Virginia to Dallas, Texas, before being taken to the cabin in southeast Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman.

He claimed to have met Allen through a website with a greeting from “the Eunuch Maker and EM crew.”

According to an affidavit acquired by the newspaper, after the botched removal, the victim told police Allen stated he was “going to ingest the parts” and claimed to be “a cannibal.”

Allen further boasted to the victim that he had “six more clients on the way to have the same procedure” and that he “advised him that he had a freezer with body parts” before showing them to him on his phone, according to the victim.

Body parts were discovered inside a plastic bag placed in a deep freeze in a cabin bedroom, according to investigators.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department has been approached for comment by this website.

