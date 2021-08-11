The canine equivalent of an OBE has been bestowed to heroic RAF dogs.

Two RAF police dogs have been given the animal equivalent of the OBE for their “exemplary careers.”

Before retiring, Alfie, an English spaniel, and AJ, a Labrador, spent six years assisting in the detection of weaponry, ammunition, and explosives in risky areas.

The military dogs worked for six years with the Number 4 RAF Police (Typhoon) Squadron and have now been awarded the PDSA Order of Merit for their contributions to society.

“Alfie and AJ were absolutely great members of the team, performing impeccably throughout their careers,” said Group Captain David Wilkinson, Provost Marshal (RAF).

“They worked in difficult and dangerous conditions on a regular basis, never shirking their responsibilities. They represent the Royal Air Force admirably.

“To have their efforts recognized in this way is simply incredible, and I am extremely proud of what they have accomplished together.”

Since its inception in 2014, the PDSA Order of Merit has recognized 32 animals, including horses, for their devotion to their owners or wider community.

For the number of search hours, searches, and operational finds, Alfie and AJ were described as the finest in their industry.

Jan McLoughlin, director general of the PDSA, the UK veterinary charity, said, “It is with great joy that we give Alfie and AJ the PDSA Order of Merit today.”

“They’ve both had tremendous careers, contributing significantly to the RAF squadron’s critical task and offering outstanding service to society.

“Through the PDSA Animal Awards, we hope to elevate the position of animals in society and recognize their enormous contribution to our lives.

“Alfie and AJ’s outstanding effort merits the greatest honor, and they are deserving of the PDSA Order of Merit.”