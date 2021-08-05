The call that tracked down High Parkers gang was, “I’ve got lots lad, meet me on Vicky Ave.”

When an undercover cop called, a bungling drug dealer answered the phone and said, “I’ve got plenty today, lad, meet me on Vicky Ave.”

Peter Ball’s loose lips aided police in putting another piece of the jigsaw together to track down the notorious “High Parkers” organized crime ring, which has wreaked havoc in Sefton for years.

This Monday, 15 men were sentenced to 115 years in prison for a 28-month cocaine plot that primarily took place in Southport.

It was led by ringleader Nathan Ball and aided by James Gelling, one of the three infamous ASBO brothers who murdered a Bulgarian father-of-two on his way home from watching Liverpool win the Champions League championship in 2019.

Since 2018, detectives have been dealing with the gang on a regular basis as they built a case that culminated in the majority of the gang being sentenced to prison this week at Liverpool Crown Court.

On September 18, that year, a police officer dialed Peter Ball’s last known phone number, and after ten minutes of waiting, he was finally connected.

“I’ve got heaps today, lad, meet me in Vicky Ave,” Ball said without asking, and then hung up.

Other pranks of the “High Parkers” surfaced this week, including drugs concealed inside a female delivery driver’s bra and cannabis boxes labeled “Child’s Toy” that were caught at Heathrow.

They were on their way to the Sefton auctioneers.

Last August, one of the now-incarcerated dealers, Kieran Bradshaw, was discovered naked on Longmoor Lane in Aintree.

He was suffering a mental “episode” outside the William Hill bookies, which he mistakenly thought was caused by acid burns to his feet and legs.

Jesse Fashoni, who was wanted for an unrelated offense at the time, was contacted by police on November 6, 2018, and tossed an object in the back of his car, which was parked on Duke Street in Southport.

"I tossed an ounce of pot in the back, it's my personal smoke," he informed officers, but a check discovered 26 grams of the Class B substance, worth £390.