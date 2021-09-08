The California Senate passed a bill to decertify officers fired for misconduct 28-9.

The California State Senate approved a bill on Wednesday that establishes a procedure for decertifying police officers who have been fired for misbehavior.

Senate Bill 2, which cleared the state assembly on a largely party-line vote of 46-18 last week, received a 28-9 majority of Senate votes. The bill will now be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom for signature.

Senator Steven Bradford, the bill’s sponsor, stated, “The time is now to implement a fair and transparent decertification system in California.” “Our communities must have confidence that all California officers are held to the highest standards and will be held accountable for their actions.”

Following the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, California Democrats promised to work against police violence and corruption and introduced the police accountability bill. Only four states do not have a procedure for decertifying officers who have been fired for misbehavior. Such procedures exist in the state for doctors, nurses, and attorneys.

After an earlier edition of the bill stalled last year, the current version of the bill has passed through two state legislative bodies. According to The Sacramento Bee, when Democrats modified the bill in response to objections, they were able to win over two moderate voters and pass the bill.

Senator Melissa Hurtado, a moderate Democrat, told the newspaper that she would support the bill with the revisions, but that she still has “a little bit of concern, a little bit of fear.” “I’m not a great fan of how the commission is set up,” Hurtado added, “but I hope we can keep working on improvements.”

According to @CapitolAlert, an official Twitter feed managed by The Sacramento Bee, Senator Anna Caballero, a moderate Democrat, announced at the Senate meeting Wednesday that she backed the bill after the amendments.

The bill would give the state's current Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) the authority to investigate and prosecute any violations of the law.