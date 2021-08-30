The Caldor Fire is moving closer to the Tahoe Basin, with extreme heat forecast and evacuations ordered.

The Caldor fire, which has been burning for two weeks, has become “more aggressive than anticipated,” prompting an evacuation order for the Tahoe Basin as the flames approaches Lake Tahoe.

“To put it in perspective, we’ve been seeing approximately a half-mile of movement on the fire’s perimeter every day for the last couple of weeks, and today, it’s already moved 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) on us, with no evidence of slowing down,” said Cal Fire Division Chief Eric Schwab to the Associated Press.

The fire began on August 14 and has already consumed 245 square miles of land, destroying over 600 houses. According to the Associated Press, firefighters have postponed the fire’s containment deadline from earlier this week to September 8. However, if the fire continues to burn, the estimated date may alter.

Temperatures are forecast to reach triple digits during the following few days. A red flag warning for critical weather conditions has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the Northern Sierra. Low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels, and/or the probability of dry lightning strikes are among the factors, according to CNN. The Caldor fire has been controlled to 19% of its original size.

Caldor Fire spokesman Isaac Lake was quoted by The Hill as saying, “It’s going to be the warmest day so far since the fire erupted, and sadly, perhaps the driest.”

Tourists visiting the area for the Labor Day holiday left as plumes of smoke and smoke from a nearby mountain engulfed the picturesque vista of the lake and filled the air with hazardous fumes and ashes.

On Twitter, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced, “With dangerous fire conditions and disturbed weather in the area, residents and towns are encouraged to heed to local authorities and be prepared to evacuate.”

Winds carried a new wildfire, now known as the Railroad Fire, across lanes in the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles on Sunday, closing a stretch of Interstate 15 in Southern California.

Dixie, California’s second-largest fire, is about 65 miles north of the Caldor fire and has only been 48 percent contained. Since July, the Dixie fire has destroyed around 1,300 structures.

According to AP News, California is suffering more than a dozen big flames, with over 15,200 firefighters battling the blazes. So far, the fires have burned roughly 2000 structures and forced thousands of people to flee their homes. The blazes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.