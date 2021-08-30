The Caldor Fire is destroying cabins in Camp Sacramento and is closing in on the Tahoe Ski Resort.

On Sunday afternoon, the enormous Caldor Fire in northern California tore into cabins near Camp Sacramento in El Dorado County as it moved closer to the state’s tourist-heavy Lake Tahoe region.

On Sunday, firefighters scrambled to establish defense lines at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, which is located south of Lake Tahoe, as authorities issued evacuation orders to residents in adjacent towns, according to CBS SF.

The sheriff of El Dorado County had issued an evacuation order for the entire Tahoe Basin by Sunday evening. Officials at South Lake Tahoe’s Barton Memorial Hospital said they were beginning to transport admitted patients to other hospitals due to the rapid spread of the fire.

“Patients will be sent to regional partner facilities, and their families will be notified. The Barton Emergency Department is still open for “urgent health needs only,” according to a tweet from the hospital on Sunday.

According to a Cal Fire press release issued on Sunday, more evacuation orders have been issued for sections of Alpine and El Dorado counties.

“A probable threat to life and/or property is defined as an evacuation alert. Those who need more time to evacuate, as well as those with pets and livestock, should leave immediately, according to the advisory.

Cal Fire stated that the Caldor Fire has grown to 177,260 acres and is 14 percent containment as of Monday. On Sunday evening, officials stated the fire had grown to 168,387 acres and was 13 percent contained.

Cal Fire said in an update that “low humidity remained bad overnight, allowing the fire to continue to actively burn.” “Fire-damaged trees continue to pose a danger to crews.”

According to CBS SF, more than 24,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in many tiny communities along important routes connecting Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe. Five individuals have been injured and approximately 650 structures have been damaged since the fire started on August 14. Cabins in Camp Sacramento were entirely consumed in flames, according to videos posted on social media on Sunday.

