The cake store claims they were forced to close due to the use of ‘illegal sprinkles.’

After being accused of using ‘illegal sprinkles’ on some of their cakes and sweets, a bakery declared it had to close.

On October 1, Trading Standards agents visited Get Baked and warned them they’must halt use of [the]sprinkles with immediate effect.’

According to LeedsLive, the bakery stated they would close for a short time, but then announced that they would go on a’sprinkle strike’ because they ‘won’t budge for no man.’

A bakery representative stated in a Facebook post earlier this month that they had: “After someone reported us for using what appear to be illegal sprinkles, we received a delightful visit from Trading Standards on Friday.”

They made another update three days later, indicating that they will continue to sell cakes and biscuits with the illegal sprinkles.

“Still haven’t heard from Trading Standards in relation to the Sprinklegate scandal,” they claimed.

“As a result, Raspberry Glazed Cookies are still available for the time being.”

“It’s not good news,” they wrote on October 11. We’ve received word from Trading Standards, and we’ve been advised that we must immediately stop using our sprinkles.

“Of course, we’ll respect the rules and, for the time being, we’ll be eliminating them.”

“While this may not appear to be a major deal, it’s actually quite a pain, because a lot of people ask for Birthday Bruce’s, and our Raspberry Glazed Donut Cookies are not only our best-selling cookie, but they’re also absolutely delicious.”

“It’s extremely doubtful that we’ll be able to locate any legal sprinkles to replace them.”

“I’ll have to think about this one,” the article added, “we’ll clearly need to make some menu tweaks to compensate for this absolutely horrific encounter.”

“To whoever reported us to Trading Standards, all I can say is, my lord, what a sad little life Jane has led.”

“My 7-month-old daughter has to accept the reality that her father can’t take her to Disneyland because he can’t sell any f***ing cookies.”

“That’s all there is to it.”

“We can confirm that we have advised the business concerned about the use of E127,” a West Yorkshire Trading Standards spokeswoman told the BBC.

