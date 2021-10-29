The cafe’s alcohol plans are in jeopardy due to noise issues raised by neighbors.

The intentions of a dessert shop to sell alcohol are in jeopardy after neighbors said the plans would endanger their children’s health.

Andrew Eaves appeared before the licensing and gaming sub-committee of Liverpool City Council this morning in an attempt to gain an alcohol license for Gummy Bear, a new dessert café in West Derby.

Mr Eaves said the café, which will operate in a former newsagents on Mill Lane, will focus on sweets and desserts, but that it has sought to sell alcohol as a “secondary” aspect of the business from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, he will now have to wait for a decision from councillors because to strong resistance from homeowners of an adjacent row of homes.

The plans were also opposed by West Derby’s three ward councillors, who claimed that selling alcohol in a place called Gummy Bear blurred the lines between whether it was a child-friendly or adult-friendly establishment.

Helen McAvoy, who lives next door to the proposed café, expressed concern that providing a license until 10 p.m. would expose her children to frequent loud noise and anti-social behavior while trying to sleep.

“This will have a significant influence on our children’s mental health,” she warned.

“We’re concerned that we won’t be able to protect our children from alcohol in their own houses.”

Ms McAvoy said that the structure was “much too close to households and far too close to where children sleep” to be converted into a licensed establishment.

According to her and her husband Anthony, the structure of their home meant that any disruption would be concentrated in their children’s bedrooms.

Other people who called this morning mentioned a number of local pubs and restaurants, and stated that adding another legal establishment will likely exacerbate concerns like noise and anti-social behavior late at night.

Carl Bruder, Mr Eaves’ representative at today’s meeting, said he had listened to locals’ concerns and made a number of amendments to his application as a result, including plans to close an outside part of the café by 8 p.m.

Mr. Eaves is well-known, according to Mr. Bruder. “The summary has come to an end.”