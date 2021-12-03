The bust of a large cannabis cultivation that spanned eight rooms.

Officers patrolling Walton Breck Road in Anfield spotted a high heat source coming from a home’s loft around 10.20 p.m. on Thursday, December 2.

In eight rooms, a total of 400 cannabis plants were uncovered. On the premises, three males were also there.

On suspicion of modern slavery and cannabis growing, a 42-year-old Liverpool man was arrested.

Two Liverpool men, ages 34 and 36, were detained on suspicion of manufacturing cannabis.

Officers took them to a Merseyside police station and questioned them. They haven’t been released yet.

“We have found a tremendous amount of cannabis thanks to our officers’ awareness,” Detective Sergeant Steve Twidale said. “This might have created devastating fires or flood hazards, jeopardizing the lives of individuals living in the region.”

“Our investigation is still ongoing, and we’d like to hear from anyone who has seen any unusual activity or cars around the Walton Breck Road property in recent weeks, or who has captured anything on CCTV, dashcam, or other methods.”

“Please let us know if you have any information that could assist us in uncovering any suspected drug producing or supply where you are, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect our community.”