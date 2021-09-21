The Business Secretary and the Energy Regulatory Commission agree that the price cap should be kept in place.

During crunch meetings to find a solution to record gas costs, energy providers and the government decided that the energy price cap must “stay in place.”

Before announcing to the Commons that ministers would not be bailing out energy companies and that the energy price cap would be “staying,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng convened a crisis meeting with the industry.

Mr Kwarteng and Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley published a joint statement late Monday evening confirming they had taken a united stance on the price ceiling’s continuation.

“Our clear and agreed view that the energy price cap will remain in place is fundamental to any following steps,” they stated.

Mr Kwarteng previously told MPs that the cap saves 15 million households up to £100 per year and that it “isn’t going away.”

The news comes as the Daily Telegraph claimed that some of the corporations present at the conference – including Scottish Power, Octopus, E.ON, and EDF – lobbied for the cap to be repealed, citing concerns that more companies will go bankrupt, despite the fact that four have already done so.

According to reports, the number of energy providers in the UK might be severely reduced in the coming months, with as few as ten remaining if the gas crisis persists.

Following a review in August, the energy price cap is already slated to climb.

Those on default tariffs who pay by direct debit will see a £139 increase from £1,138 to £1,277 as of October 1.

According to Ofgem data, prepayment customers would face a larger increase of £153, bringing their yearly cost from £1,156 to £1,309.

Surging wholesale gas prices have risen by 250 percent since January, with a 70 percent spike in August alone, causing the death of some smaller energy companies.

The price hikes are showing no signs of slowing down, with Bloomberg reporting that the UK natural gas wholesale price closed at its highest level ever on Monday.

Mr Kwarteng, a Cabinet minister, told MPs that it was necessary to accept that gas costs “may be high for longer than people anticipate.”

Fears of a three-day work week, on the other hand, he called “alarmist,” adding, “There is absolutely no question of the lights going out or people being unable to heat.”

“The summary comes to an end.”