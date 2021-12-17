The Business Lobby Intensifies Resistance as the Build Back Better Clash Extends Into 2022.

As the deadline for passing the Build Back Better legislation approaches in 2022, industry lobbies have increased their efforts to derail the bill’s passage.

After a phone discussion with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader (D-N.Y.) Chuck Schumer on Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a statement about the final push of the year to get his finest achievement through the Senate.

The statement urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to work together, but it also signaled that the bill would not be passed by the end of the year.

“Even in the face of vigorous Republican opposition, I believe we will overcome our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan,” Biden stated. “It takes time to ratify these agreements, create legislative revisions, and complete all of the parliamentary and procedural formalities required for a Senate vote.” “We’ll continue to work together in the days and weeks ahead; Leader Schumer and I are committed to getting the bill to the floor as soon as possible,” Trump added. “Even in the face of Republican opposition, we will – we must – get Build Back Better passed.” Despite Biden’s statements, the bill’s discussions are at risk due to resistance from two Democratic senators. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has yet to commit to voting “yes” on the bill due to its hefty cost, and one senator described her as “not settled.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is the essential vote in getting the bill enacted, and given his swing vote, he could end up with the lone power to slam the brakes on the plan in the divided Senate.

Manchin has maintained his objection to the bill’s alleged multi-trillion-dollar deficit rise predicted by the Congressional Budget Office if it passes.

“I want to make sure that we’re honest, transparent with the people,” Manchin said as he continued to negotiate with the president, referring to a child tax credit extension that would raise the bill’s costs.

If Democrats wanted to preserve the child tax credit, Manchin said they’d have to cut other social programs to keep the package under $1.75 trillion.

