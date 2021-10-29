The bus strike over the Halloween weekend has been called off.

At the last minute, industrial action that was expected to disrupt transport on Merseyside and the north west this weekend was called off.

Arriva bus drivers were claimed to have voted “overwhelmingly” to strike earlier this week after refusing a 2% salary hike.

Unite, a trade union, claimed Arriva’s “unsatisfactory” salary offer would likely lead to “imminent bus strikes” across the north west.

Dock employees and the agency are in a salary dispute, so the ‘lads walk off site.’

Around 2,000 drivers in Liverpool, Manchester, and the north west of England are claimed to be in favor of the strike, which is set to begin in the early hours of Saturday, October 30.

On the normally busy Halloween weekend, the strike would have caused significant disruption to bus services for those traveling to parties and activities.

The intended strike action has been put off following additional discussions between Unite and Arriva.

Despite the fact that a comprehensive settlement has yet to be reached, it appears that Arriva bus services will operate as usual throughout the Halloween weekend.

“Arriva can confirm that strike action this weekend has been put off,” a representative for Arriva North West stated.

“With Unite and GMB, we now have a suggested offer that will be presented to their members next week.”

“For the time being, this is excellent news, but we must work together to achieve a complete resolution.”

“Arriva services will run as usual this weekend – this is the best result.”

“The last thing our members want to do is create public disruption,” Unite national secretary Sharon Graham said earlier this week, “but they have been forced into this position by Arriva’s outright failure to talk in good faith.”

“In their quest for a salary raise that matches their worth, they have the full support of their union, Unite. Arriva still has time to prevent these strikes, which is why I am asking it to make a much better offer.” Arriva North West responded by saying that their new offer will keep its employees among the highest paid in the region, and that it is ‘very competitive and fair’ at a time when bus passenger numbers are still low. “Summary ends.”