The Bursary Crisis: How Politics Exploits Education in Kenya

Each January, Kenya witnesses a painful ritual. Parents, often desperate and powerless, gather outside NG-CDF offices, clutching fee structures and hoping for a chance at securing a small portion of the funding their children need to continue their education. Politicians, wielding the power of the purse, distribute cheques as though they are personal favours, not entitlements. This system, rather than uplifting the education system, serves to control and manipulate. The Star’s recent editorial highlights an urgent reality: Kenya’s bursary system is in crisis.

A System Designed to Serve Politicians, Not Learners

The editorial points out that the government allocates billions each year to initiatives such as the NG-CDF, county bursaries, and presidential programs. Yet, millions of students are sent home for lack of fees. Why? The answer lies in the inefficiency and corruption that plagues the current system. Unlike a streamlined, transparent model like the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the current approach is fragmented into 290 different constituency-controlled fiefdoms, each with its own set of rules. This leaves too many children without access to the education they are constitutionally entitled to.

Education, the editorial argues, should not be a charity doled out by politicians, but a basic right. Forcing parents to beg for small sums, often no more than KES 3,000, strips them of their dignity and wastes taxpayer money. It is a system built not on equity or efficiency, but on maintaining political power. “A child’s access to a classroom should never depend on their parents’ political alignment,” the editorial states emphatically.

Reforming the System: A Call for Transparency

But this is not just about money. The stakes are much higher. When a bright student in remote areas like Turkana or Kilifi is forced to drop out because they did not know the right person at the NG-CDF office, Kenya loses a potential doctor, engineer, or teacher. This loss harms not just the child, but the entire nation. To rectify this, the editorial calls for a radical overhaul: pooling these funds into a single, transparent kitty managed by education professionals, not politicians.

In the long run, such a move could ensure that resources follow the learner, helping build a truly meritocratic system where every Kenyan child has a fair shot at education. The government must act now to dismantle this broken, patronage-driven system and create a future where education is not tied to political favours, but to the rights of every child.