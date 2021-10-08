The bulk of the Liverpool City Region has seen a decrease in covid infections.

Positive covid tests have decreased in almost all locations of the Liverpool City Region.

Only Halton, according to the most recent data from Public Health England, had an increase in positive infections. In the seven days ending October 2, there were 584 positive tests in Halton, which is 141 more than the previous seven days.

In Halton, this translates to a 32 percent increase in percentage change from week to week.

Positive Covid tests decreased in the five remaining parts of the Liverpool City Region. Knowsley was down 5%, Liverpool was down 16 percent, St Helens was down 9%, Sefton was down 15%, and Wirral was down 10%.

Warrington, on the other hand, showed an increase in the percentage change from week to week. While the percentage change week on week data in West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester fell.

Overall, positive tests decreased in England in the week ending October 2. There were 187,588 coronavirus cases across the country, down 1,612 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 2, there were 1,347 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 248 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 16 percent.

There were 269.1 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 584 positive tests, which is 141 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 32% in the week ending October 2.

Infection rates are currently at 450.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 2, there were a total of 488 instances, which is 27 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 320.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly drop of 5% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending October 2, there were 866 positive tests, which is 93 fewer than the previous week.

Wirral’s percentage change from week to week dropped by 10%. The most recent rate of infection was 267.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending October 2, there were 673 positive tests, which is 69 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 371.6 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. The percentage change from week to week dropped by 9%.

Sefton

