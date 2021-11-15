The ‘Bug’ That Led to a Woman Winning the Jackpot Has Been Corrected, According to a Popular Online Slots Maker.

A popular slots game’s creator claims to have fixed a glitch that resulted in 14 complaints and a lawsuit.

The maker of the Capital Gains online slots game, American Gaming Systems, claims to have “taken corrective action” against a problem that reportedly gave players the erroneous jackpots. The business sent an email to the Associated Press with the information.

“We collaborated with the Division of Gaming Enforcement to examine the cause of the event and, as a result, we took corrective action,” Julia Boguslawski, AGS’s chief marketing officer, stated.

The bug is the subject of a lawsuit brought by L.