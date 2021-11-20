The ‘bubbly’ mother of six died before she could say her final goodbyes to her children.

Five weeks before Christmas, a “bubbly” mother of six died unexpectedly.

Mandy Morris died on Thursday, November 18, after she awoke fighting to breathe and went unconscious at her Toxteth home.

Ambulance services transported the 49-year-old to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lesley, 29, Kyrstine, 14, Kenneth, 13, Kristopher, 12, Kyle, 11, Krystian, 10, her husband Kenny, 59, and her six children – Lesley, 29, Kyrstine, 14, Kenneth, 13, Kristopher, 12, Kyle, 11, Krystian, 10 – are her “whole world.”

Elsie, three, and Ebony, two, are two of Mandy’s grandkids.

Poppy Comer, 24, a family friend and neighbor, paid homage to Mandy, describing her as a “bubbly and hilarious” woman who adored her husband and children.

“The whole street is totally shocked by the incident, it was just so sudden,” Poppy told The Washington Newsday.

“She’s lived on that street for eight years, and everyone has adored her since the day she moved in.”

“She was such a prominent figure on the street.

“Everyone who knew Mandy knew how effervescent and funny she was; she was always making people laugh.”

Poppy said she initially attributed Mandy’s cough and trouble breathing to her COPD when she first saw them on Monday (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.)

The next day, the 49-year-old chose to do a Covid test, which came up positive despite having had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“On Wednesday night, her husband was worried about her, so he called an ambulance late at night,” Poppy explained, “but she didn’t feel that ill.”

“They mustn’t have felt she was that terrible because she didn’t want to go [to hospital], so they left and said, ‘See how she goes.'”

“That night, she rapidly deteriorated throughout the night.”

Mandy’s condition worsened on Thursday morning, and her husband called an ambulance after seeing she was having trouble breathing.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics on the scene, Mandy died a short time later at the hospital.

A Gofundme page has been established up to raise funds for her funeral and to provide for her children. “The summary has come to an end.”