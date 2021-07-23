The Brutal Execution of Twin Sisters Was Livestreamed On Instagram; Teen Suspect Arrested

A criminal group allegedly kidnapped and murdered twin adolescent girls from Brazil’s northeastern Ceará area over a week ago due to their knowledge of drug trafficking activities, with their double execution being livestreamed on social media.

Amalia and Amanda Alves, both 18, were discovered dead on the side of a road outside a housing complex in the town of Pacajs on July 14, according to Chilean news outlet Terra.

According to the New York Post, the sisters’ double execution was purportedly livestreamed on Instagram, with footage showing both women being made to pull their hair into a bun as they kneeled next to each other before being fatally shot in the back of their heads.

The gunman then allegedly fired two more rounds at one of the females before standing over the other and shooting at her. Residents in the neighborhood alerted police after they discovered the dead, which led to the discovery of the murders.

According to local newspaper Jornal de Brasilia, Amalia and Amanda, who were both moms, may have been killed because they “knew too much” about drug-related activities.

According to the Terra story, a 17-year-old teenager named Mateus Abreu was apprehended by Ceará Civil Police after he was accused of being the gunman behind the sisters’ killings.

According to the Brazilian publication Diário do Nordeste, Abreu was arrested seven times in 2020 and this year for illegal possession of a firearm, robbery, and intentional bodily damage.

Amalia is survived by her 6-month-old baby, while Amanda leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

A similar event occurred late last year in the Philippines, when a video of an off-duty police officer fatally shooting an unarmed 52-year-old lady and her 25-year-old son went viral.

Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, 52, of the Philippine National Police (PNP), was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly killing Sonya and Frank Gregorio on December 20, 2020.

The alleged shooting, which was initially thought to be the result of a right of way argument, was witnessed by Nuezca’s daughter, who was standing next to him at the time.

After pleading not guilty to the killings, Nuezca surrendered to authorities and was sacked from the PNP in January.