The Brothers Everly Don Everly, who died at the age of 84, was a “major influence” on the Beatles.

The Everly Brothers’ Isaac Donald “Don” Everly died in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 84.

Everly’s death was verified by a family spokesperson to The Los Angeles Times. The cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

On Saturday, the singer died, seven years after his brother Phil, with whom he established the iconic rock ‘n’ roll duo.

The brothers’ extraordinary voices and harmonies—Don sang baritone-tenor, and Phil sang tenor—had an undeniable impact on early pop music.

With classics like “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” they first gained Billboard success in the 1950s and influenced a slew of great talent.

They were one of the first family harmony groups to achieve chart success, preceding the Bee Gees and The Beach Boys and following the Andrews sisters.

Paul McCartney paid tribute to Phil Everly on his Facebook page shortly after his passing in 2014, writing: “Phil Everly was one of my big heroes. They were one of the key influences on the Beatles, along with his brother Don. I was Phil and he was Don when John and I first started writing songs.”

The Beatles’ Live at the BBC CD includes a performance of The Everly Brothers’ “So How Come (No One Loves Me),” and George Harrison—a high school classmate of McCartney’s—reinterprets the duo’s “Bye Bye Love.”

Don, who was born in Kentucky and rose to fame in the late 1970s with his band Dead Cowboy, returned to the Bluegrass State in his later years, owning the Lake Malone Inn, which burned down in 2005, before returning to Nashville.

