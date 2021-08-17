The brother of Hollywood star Antonio Banderas suggests that the RedBird takeover bid for Malaga is still on the table.

RedBird Capital Partners, the private equity firm that bought an 11% share in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, in March, could still be in the running to take over Malaga.

That is according to Javier Banderas, the brother of Malaga-born Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas, who stated that if a takeover deal through RedBird materializes in the Andalucian club, he and his brother would be eager to join. The Andalucian club reached the 2013 Champions League quarter-finals but has since been beset by financial woes and ownership wranglings.

RedBird, which paid $750 million for a piece of the FSG enterprise and its subsidiary businesses, which include the Reds and the Boston Red Sox baseball team, bought a tiny stake in Malaga earlier this year for roughly £15,500 (€18,000).

The reason for their minor shareholding was that Malaga had been placed under judicial administration while a protracted legal dispute raged in the Spanish courts between significant shareholders Sheikh Abdullah ben Nasser Al Thani and the Bluebay Hotel Group.

With the club in debt, the judicial administrator, José Mara Muoz, sought a capital increase, and everybody who wanted a seat at the table and a share in the club had to have a seat at the table and a stake in the club. Despite their minor shareholding, RedBird was considered as the frontrunner to take over La Rosaleda in the future from the start. However, a reported disagreement over the repayment terms of a €8.6 million credit policy appeared to have put an end to RedBird’s plans.

“The demands of RedBird Capital have not pleased José Mara Muoz, and there are currently contractual obstacles to shut the loan line,” Antonio Aguilera, head of the Malaga minority shareholders, told Radio Marca Malaga.

According to the radio station’s website, “broken connections” caused management to “designate another company” following a month-long argument over the terms of the €8.6 million credit policy that was supposed to give the La more financial certainty. “The summary has come to an end.”