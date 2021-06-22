The brother of an epileptic youngster writes to the Prime Minister, imploring him to endorse cannabis treatment.

A letter was hand-delivered to Downing Street by the nine-year-old brother of a seriously epileptic youngster, imploring the Prime Minister to assist his sister in obtaining an NHS medical cannabis prescription.

In his letter to Boris Johnson, Thomas Braun said that his brother requires a lot of extra care and that his parents should not “have the added worry of having to find heaps of money to pay for his treatment.”

Thomas’s younger brother Eddie, to whom he means “everything,” suffers from severe, complex epilepsy and can have up to 100 seizures every day.

“I was nervous, it was intimidating,” Thomas stated when remembering the day. But it was also thrilling because this was my chance to make a real difference in my brother’s and family’s lives.

“If the government paid for it, we wouldn’t have to worry about fundraisers and other things, which would allow us to spend more time with our families.”

Eddie’s family in Farndon, Cheshire, can spend up to £780 per month for his life-changing medical cannabis treatment, but it can cost up to £2,000 per month for families with older children.

“Being a parent is amazing and it can also be challenging,” Ilmarie Braun, Thomas and Eddie’s mother, said. Then there’s the difficulty of being a parent to a child with complicated needs, since you have to fight for access to everything.

“A school, home modifications to make it accessible, the proper wheelchair, and then trying to handle Eddie’s pharmaceutical needs, that’s just beyond what’s reasonable.”

Ms Braun said her family has been fortunate in having fundraisers organized by family and friends, but that other families have had to sell their houses or stop taking the medication entirely.

After lobbying campaigns by the families of six-year-old Alfie Dingley and thirteen-year-old Billy Caldwell, medical cannabis on prescription was legalized in 2018.

However, just three children with severe epilepsy have been awarded medical cannabis on the NHS since the law change.

Hannah Deacon, Alfie Dingley’s mother, also penned a letter to the Prime Minister. (This is a brief piece.)