The Brookside actress shocks Loose Women viewers by revealing her 50th birthday.

Fans of Loose Women were taken aback when Claire Sweeney revealed on today’s show that she had turned 50.

The Brookside star spoke with panelists Charlene White, Linda Robson, Judi Love, and Jane Moore on how she juggled work and family life as a single parent during the pandemic.

The Walton-born actress, who rose to popularity on the Liverpool-based serial for her role as Lindsey Corkhill, dialed in for a video conference, and Linda was immediately taken aback by her appearance.

“You’re looking stunning,” she said. You’re 50, yet you’re going backwards in time. To be honest, you look amazing.”

“It just appears like you haven’t aged at all Claire,” said host Charlene. I mean, you look incredibly stunning.”

Claire said that she was scared about turning 50 because she was worried about how it might influence her work.

“We’re in an industry that’s pretty ageist,” the former Loose Women panelist stated.

“It just sounded so old to me,” she said. I ended up just embracing it, and after a period of uncertainty building up to it, as I hit 50, I felt better than I had in years.”

And many agreed with the Loose Women panel on how good Claire looked on Twitter.

“50?!?!,” one user exclaimed. “I don’t think so.”

“You’re looking amazing x,” said another.

“Wow @clairesweeney looks very youthful and beautiful,” said a third.

The scouse actress also took fans down memory lane by revealing her favorite scene from the Brookside set.

“Snogging Barry Grant,” she said. I’d been a long-time fan of the show, and now I’m snogging him. I had to pinch myself.

“It felt like I was filming a love scene with George Clooney to me. I was ecstatic.”