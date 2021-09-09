The bronze statue of Robert E Lee is the latest of five Confederate sculptures to be demolished in a US city.

After more than 131 years on Monument Avenue, Virginia, in the United States, the statue of General Robert E Lee, leader of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War, has finally been dismantled.

The equestrian statue was hoisted down, dismantled, and carted away in front of a jubilant audience on Wednesday (Sept 8), bringing to an end the statues to various Civil War figures that previously lined the road in the old Confederacy’s capital.

Former President Donald Trump slammed the action, but there were no counter-protests on the site after his statements.

Instead, there was elation as the 6m bronze figure was dismantled, signaling a win for civil rights campaigners who had been mounting pressure on local authorities to remove the general’s statue, as well as those of four other Confederates, from public view. Their cries have gone unheard until recently.

“It’s indicative of the idea that we’re sort of peeling back the layers of injustice that black people and people of color have suffered when controlled by white supremacist policies for so long,” Ana Edwards, a local activist, told the Associated Press.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered the statue’s removal last year in the wake of nationwide protests following the police officer’s murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Democrat governor, who was there when the statue was desecrated, described the event as “a new day, a new era in Virginia.”

“Anything like this that glorifies the Civil War’s failed cause needs to come down,” he continued.

According to Politico, the former president condemned the removal of General Robert E Lee’s statue on Wednesday, issuing a factually false comment.

“Many Generals regard Robert E. Lee to be the greatest strategist of all time,” Mr Trump added in his remarks. “President Abraham Lincoln wanted him to command the North, which would have ended the war in a day. Instead, because of his tremendous affection for Virginia, Robert E. Lee chose the opposing side and would have won the war if not for Gettysburg.”

The sculpture had been placed among the on a 12m high granite pedestal. “The summary has come to an end.”