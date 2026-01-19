The Broken Promise: Education No Longer Guarantees Prosperity for Kenya’s Youth

For years, Kenya’s education system has promised a straightforward route to success: attend school, excel in exams, earn a degree, and secure a stable job. This formula, ingrained in generations of Kenyan families, was more than just advice—it was an unwavering belief in education as the ladder to prosperity.

However, as the country faces an ever-evolving economy, that promise seems increasingly hollow. In a candid analysis, columnist Muga argues that the fruits of education are no longer sweet for Kenya’s youth. The reality is harsh: Kenya’s education system has been producing graduates for an economy that no longer exists.

Degrees No Longer Open Doors

Every year, tens of thousands of Kenyan graduates enter the job market armed with degrees—yet many find themselves trapped in a cycle of unemployment. Degrees that once promised access to the middle class are no longer enough to land an interview. Instead, “tarmacking”—the act of seeking employment without success—has become a rite of passage for many graduates, no longer a temporary setback.

This shift is not a reflection of education’s inherent value, but of a systemic failure to adapt. Muga’s argument centers on credentialism: Kenya’s education system has prioritized certificates over capabilities. As the economy evolves, what employers truly seek are skills, adaptability, and real-world problem-solving ability, not just academic qualifications.

The Rise of Skills Over Grades

In the gig economy, a college degree carries little weight. Freelancers, creative professionals, and self-taught developers now find themselves at the forefront of a changing workforce. A graphic designer without a degree can easily earn more than a graduate waiting for a government posting letter. Meanwhile, self-taught developers are working internationally while their peers with computer science degrees are still seeking internships.

In this new economy, clients value output, reliability, and a strong portfolio far more than a formal education. As Muga points out, the traditional emphasis on grades and exams is creating a generation of talented young people who, despite their academic achievements, struggle to find meaningful work. The system rewards test-takers, but leaves out those who can’t solve real-world problems.

This shift in values is compounded by a broader cultural issue: Kenyan parents and educators are still pushing for academic achievement based on outdated ideals. Instead of encouraging curiosity, innovation, and emotional intelligence, the focus remains firmly on attaining top marks. The education system is failing to teach essential skills such as creativity, adaptability, and practical application of knowledge—skills that are essential for success in the modern economy.

Education Must Evolve to Stay Relevant

The crisis at hand is not a matter of fewer graduates but of a flawed educational framework that needs urgent reform. Kenya’s educational system must prioritize practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge, celebrate vocational and technical careers, and teach students how to become self-employed rather than simply hired. This cultural shift must begin with a fundamental rethinking of what it means to be educated in today’s world.

In this new approach, success is measured not by how well students perform on exams, but by what they can actually do: build, create, fix, and solve problems. Parents must stop focusing on grades alone and begin asking, “What can you create?”—a question that holds more value in today’s rapidly changing job market.

The future of education in Kenya is not doomed, but it will only thrive if it evolves to meet the demands of the 21st century. If the country continues to cling to outdated formulas of success, it will keep producing graduates who did everything right—and still find themselves left behind.