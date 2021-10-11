The British police will not investigate Prince Andrew in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations that Prince Andrew raped a 17-year-old Jeffrey Epstein victim will not be probed by British authorities, according to Britain’s largest police force.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

When she filed a civil case in New York in August, it made international headlines, prompting calls for the UK police to investigate.

The Metropolitan Police Service in London, on the other hand, announced in a statement on Sunday, October 10: “The Metropolitan Police Service is continuing to communicate with various law enforcement authorities leading the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

“MPS officers evaluated a document provided in August 2021 as part of a US legal lawsuit as a matter of routine. We are not taking any further action as a result of this review.

“In June 2021, we also analyzed information provided by a news organization. There will be no further action taken after this review is completed.” In June, a special broadcast on Channel Four News looked into all of the charges leveled against Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell in the United Kingdom, including the one involving Prince Andrew.

Giuffre claims that Epstein and Maxwell smuggled her to London in March 2001, when she was 17, to have sex with the prince in Maxwell’s mansion in the capital.

Nazir Afzal, a former top crown prosecutor in northwest England, told Channel Four during the report: “According to what I’ve seen, there is obviously enough evidence for the [UK] police to conduct a more extensive investigation than they have so far.

“It’s alarming because we’re dealing with prospective victims. And there may be other victims or putative victims who are identified if the investigation proceeds.” In May 2015, Giuffre reported her charges to the Metropolitan Police and was questioned.

However, detectives refrained to investigate after receiving guidance from prosecutors, claiming that the case would be primarily focused in America.

The duke was accused of violence and purposefully inflicting emotional distress in Giuffre’s legal action.

It isn’t a criminal proceeding, and the duke would not be imprisoned or extradited as a consequence, but he could be required to pay damages.

In a court statement, attorney David Boies stated: “During each of the aforementioned occurrences, [Giuffre] was made to comply by threats that were either explicit or inferred. This is a condensed version of the information.