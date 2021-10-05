The bride who didn’t want to “look like Shrek in a gown” loses half her body weight.

Because she didn’t want to go down the aisle “looking like Shrek in a dress,” a bride shed half her body weight.

Vicky Chaffer was overjoyed when her boyfriend David proposed in Central Park, New York, during a trip to celebrate her 30th birthday.

She, on the other hand, was so self-conscious about her size 26 figure that she refused to let her husband take pictures to commemorate the event.

A father of four paid a man £500 to take his theory test.

She also put off setting a date because her 27-stone frame was bothering her.

Vicky, 35, revealed that they married after she had shed an astonishing 14st 8lb.

“I knew deep down we weren’t going to set a date because I was so self-conscious,” the pensions administrator explained.

“I used to tell my pals, ‘I don’t want to go down the aisle looking like Shrek in a dress.’

“I still regret being in the situation where I didn’t have any engagement photos.

“I really didn’t want David to take any pictures of me showing off my ring since I didn’t like the way I looked.”

“If I had felt comfortable and confident, I would have married him the next day, but I didn’t want to be married looking like that, so I put off making any plans.”

Holiday photos from Newquay brought her to tears two years after their engagement.

She was even more embarrassed when she stepped on the scales at home and saw the notice “error” because she was too overweight for them.

“We went on vacation in May 2018 for my birthday, and when I saw images of myself, I cried,” Vicky, from Chesterfield, said.

“I got on my home scales and it showed ‘error’ – I didn’t realize the maximum weight limit was 24 stone… I started crying.

“I figured if I don’t change now, I won’t live to see the following five years.”

She joined Slimming World and ditched her regular takeaways for healthier, home-cooked food and started exercising.

Vicky managed to slim down to 12 stone 7lb, fitting into a size 12 dress for her big day in May this year.

And she was not the only one to shed weight.

David, her partner. “Summary ends.”