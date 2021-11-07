The bride-to-be is ‘traumatised’ after receiving her ASOS hen do playsuit.

For her hen do in the Lake District, the 26-year-old woman, who wishes to remain nameless, chose the white and silver decorated all-in-one.

However, when she examined the garment more attentively, she saw a “blood stain.”

“I was holding the playsuit up against me, and it was fairly short, so my mum remarked, ‘I hope that’s a top, not a dress,” the anonymous shopper told Manchester Evening News.

“I answered, ‘No, it’s a playsuit,’ and I raised up the crotch to show her, and we both gasped.”

“I was yelling.” And in disbelief, I just let go of it. It was revolting.” The future bride, who works in marketing and lives in Merseyside, has been refurbishing her home.

She was mortified at the prospect of the stain getting on her new carpet, she said.

The woman went on to say: “”It didn’t leave a mark, but that didn’t stop me from spraying it with Zoflora and Dettol.”

“I had been traumatized. It’s not simply a smudge on the fabric; it looks like it’s been bled on.

“I’m not sure which is more shocking: the fact that someone tried it on, soiled it, and returned it, or the fact that someone at ASOS accepted it as a return.”

The dress, a Frock & Frill Bridal Embellished Playsuit, retailed for £125 and was delivered on August 27.

The woman, who is set to marry her fiancee in June 2022, claims that the cloth was of good quality, that it was rather heavy in weight due to the beading, and that she “treated” herself to the pricy garment for the momentous occasion.

She didn’t simply want a refund after seeing the stain; she wanted to raise it as a serious issue, so she contacted ASOS via social media, but claims she was ignored.

She then discovered the ASOS app included a live chat feature, which she used to communicate with the company.

On September 2, a customer service representative wrote an apology email, but when she responded with further explanation, as requested, she claims she was ignored once more, and that her.